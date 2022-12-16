HII Mission Technologies’ Jerome Thomas Talks Navigating Change With Potomac Officers Club

In the government contracting landscape, policies, technologies, capabilities and missions are constantly evolving. To succeed in GovCon, executives within the market must not only embrace this state of flux, but harness it to drive innovation and differentiation in an increasingly competitive environment.

The Potomac Officers Club recently spoke with Jerome Thomas , general manager and director of programs at HII Mission Technologies , who highlighted the importance of finding solid footing in an ever-changing world.

This excerpt from his Executive Spotlight interview sheds light on some of the tactics and approaches Thomas uses to overcome GovCon challenges:

“According to Heraclitus, ‘The only thing that is constant is change.’ Over the course of my career, I have been faced with constantly changing challenges in technology, requirements, contracts, designs, resources, funding, work scopes and schedules that have all become the usual. I have found that embracing change and forming teams and alliances are key to overcoming those challenges. In these situations is where true innovation and problem-solving occur to complete the mission and deliver a quality product to our federal customers.”

