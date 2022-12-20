Gene Dodaro Announces New Appointments to Health Information Technology Advisory Committee

Seven health information technology experts have been appointed to serve on the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee , which offers policy and strategic recommendations to the Government Accountability Office.

Gene Dodaro , U.S. comptroller general and head of GAO, announced the new members of the committee, who will provide advice on the implementation of an infrastructure designed to advance electronic health information sharing, the organization said on Monday.

“HITAC is composed of individuals committed to improving the electronic access, exchange, and use of health information. Each year, many outstanding candidates express an interest in serving on the committee,” Dodaro said.

The new HITAC members are:

Dr. Kikelomo Belizaire, chief medical officer at Pegasystems

Shila Blend, health information technology director of the North Dakota Health Information Network

Dr. Hannah Galvin, chief medical information officer of Cambridge Health Alliance

Dr. Bryant Thomas Karras, chief medical informatics officer and senior epidemiologist with the Washington State Department of Health

Anna McCollister, health technology adviser

Deven McGraw, lead for data stewardship and data sharing at Invitae Corporation

Naresh Sundar Rajan, chief data officer at CyncHealth

Each appointee will serve the committee for three years and may be reappointed for another three-year term.