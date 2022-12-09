Gen. Thomas Bussiere Sworn in as Leader of Air Force Global Strike Command

Gen. Thomas Bussiere has assumed leadership of Air Force Global Strike Command, the organization headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

Bussiere, who served as deputy commander of U.S. Strategic Command, will oversee the U.S. Air Force component that manages the nation’s nuclear weapon systems, including the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, and strategic bomber aircraft, the service branch said Thursday.

He replaces Gen. Anthony Cotton, who has served as commander of AFGSC since August 2021 and is scheduled to take command of USSTRATCOM.

Bussiere joined the service branch in 1985 after graduating from the Air Force ROTC program at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, and went on to become a command pilot with more than 3,400 flight hours across the T-38 Talon, F-15C Eagle, B-2A Spirit, B-1B Lancer and F-22 Raptor aircraft.

He also led combat missions during operations Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom, Operations Southern Watch and Vigilant Warrior.

AFGSC provides strategic deterrence, combat support and global strike capability to USSTRATCOM and other geographic combatant commands.