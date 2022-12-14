DOD Announces Integration of FAPIIS With System for Award Management

The office of the undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense has released a memorandum announcing the integration of the Federal Awardee Performance and Integrity Information System with the System for Award Management as part of the ongoing modernization of the Integrated Award Environment.

The General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service oversees IAE, which unifies and manages the federal awards process for the government acquisition workforce and business partners and seeks to modernize the award experience through the use of innovative platforms.

The integrity records will be part of SAM’s entity information domain and will be renamed Responsibility/Qualification upon completion of the integration as part of efforts to provide users with a single point to access information on R/Q, exclusions and entity management, according to the memo.

“Users can download a report from SAM showing the entity’s basic identification information as well as the entity’s R/Q information. Additionally, R/Q and proceedings data is available via a new Entity Management application program interface (API) at https://open.gsa.gov/api/entity-api/,” the memo reads.

According to the document, government employees will continue to encode non-responsibility determination and other required data into FAPIIS through the input module the Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System.

John Tenaglia, principal director of defense pricing and contracting, signed the memo Tuesday.