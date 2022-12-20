DHS Begins SBIR 23.1 Solicitation for 7 Technology Areas

The Department of Homeland Security has opened the Small Business Innovation Research 23.1 Solicitation for seven technology projects.

The agency, which launched a pre-solicitation last month, said that it will only accept online research proposal submissions until Jan. 17.

Vendors that specialize in accurate and real-time hardware-assisted detection of cyber threats, air cargo manifest analysis to support screening, first responder credentialing, and machine learning-based integration of alarm resolution sensors are sought by the 23.1 Solicitation.

The rest of the topics focus on server-to-server communication, voice communications and 3GPP standards for mission-critical services; reduced order modeling of critical infrastructure protect surfaces; and theoretical classification methodologies to enable detection with predicted signatures.

“One of the best ways for small business to begin partnering with DHS is with the non-dilutive funding through the SBIR program, which is designed to engage them in federal research and development,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR Director. “Publishing the annual solicitation is an exciting time for our program as we prepare to foster new relationships with small businesses in support of the pursuit of innovation.”