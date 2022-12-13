Defense Innovation Unit, NCMA Collaborate on Emerging Commercial Technologies Practices

Defense Innovation Unit and the National Contract Management Association will collaborate on implementing practices for acquiring emerging commercial technologies under a memorandum of understanding.

Both companies will exchange information and resources on programs and activities to co-develop best practices and advance technology acquisition processes for the Defense Department and the U.S. government through the utilization of DIU’s Other Transaction authority, the DIU said Monday.

The partnership reflects DIU’s refined processes around its Commercial Solutions Opening, aimed at offering new capabilities to the DOD.

“This partnership brings robust and powerful education and networking opportunities for the community to best deliver innovation,” said NCMA CEO Kraig Conrad.