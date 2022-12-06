Bradley Flick, Dave Mitchell to Lead 2 NASA Research Centers; Bill Nelson Quoted

NASA has expanded its research center leadership team with the appointment of Bradley Flick as director of the Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California and Dave Mitchell as acting director of Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Flick, who has led Armstrong on an acting basis since July, will continue to oversee overall management, strategy and operation functions at the center, which focuses on advancements in aeronautics, aerospace technology and Earth and space science, NASA said Tuesday.

The executive previously served as director of Amstrong’s Research and Engineering Directorate, where he managed the development and testing of research and experimental aerospace systems in multiple discipline areas.

“Under Brad’s leadership, NASA Armstrong will continue to innovate and keep America at the forefront of aviation and aerospace advancements,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA.

Mitchell, who currently serves as chief program management officer at NASA, will assume his new position at Goddard on Jan. 1. Prior to his present job, he was director of Goddard’s Engineering and Technology Directorate and Flight Projects Directorate. In addition, Mitchell served in the U.S. Navy from 1984 to 1987.

“He will be all-in at Goddard to ensure a seamless transition as we work to not only fill the center director position permanently, but also the position of associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, which is so closely intertwined with Goddard’s work,” Nelson commented.