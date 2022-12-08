Bidscale Debuts AI-Powered Market Intelligence Platform for Federal Procurement

Bidscale, an Arlington, Virginia-headquartered market intelligence company, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered analytics tool for federal contracting and procurement.

The platform, dubbed Bidscale Connect, enables users to browse federal contracting opportunities, receive AI-generated recommendations for contracts and communicate directly with government contractors and other industry partners, Bidscale said Wednesday.

Raymond Britt, director of business development at Bidscale, said the platform also benefits government procurement efforts by accelerating the market research process.

“Bidscale Connect helps Government users to work through the tedious procurement process faster than ever before. For example, market research that usually takes months or years can be completed in just hours, with the click of one button,” Britt stated.