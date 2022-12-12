Biden Administration Appoints 15 Experts to Quantum Initiative Advisory Panel

President Joe Biden on Friday announced the 15 members of the new National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee.

The inter-agency initiative aims to maintain U.S. leadership in the field of quantum information science, which the administration deemed “a critical and emerging technology.”

NQIAC is expected to provide guidance on research, development, standards, commercialization and the economic, academic and national security applications of QIS.

The advisory panel will be led by co-chairs Kathryn Ann Moler, dean of research at Stanford University, and Charles Tahan, assistant director for QIS and director of the National Quantum Coordination Office under the Office of Science and Technology Policy. The other appointees are:

Jamil Abo-Shaeer

Fred Chong

James Clarke

Deborah Ann Frincke

Gilbert Herrera

Nadya Mason

William Oliver

John Preskill

Mark Ritter

Robert Schoelkopf

Krysta Svore

Jun Ye

Jinliu Wang

They will convene their first meeting on Dec. 16.