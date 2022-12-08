AWS, Google, Microsoft, Oracle Land $9B Multi-Award DOD Contract

Amazon Web Services , Google , Microsoft and Oracle have been selected for a multi-award, potential $9 billion cloud procurement vehicle from the Department of Defense .

The Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability program aims to provide military personnel with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud offerings across all security domains and classification levels from the strategic level to the tactical edge, the department said Wednesday.

Within the period of performance, contractors will be able to obtain global accessibility, available and resilient services, centralized management and distributed control, ease of use, commercial parity, elastic computing, advanced data analytics, fortified security and tactical edge devices as well as elastic computing, storage and network infrastructure capabilities .

Services under the contract will be carried out in Reston, Virginia and are expected to be completed in June 2028. The four hybrid firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity awards will enable mission owners to directly acquire authorized commercial cloud services from all four companies.

The award follows a request for bids from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle to help address the Pentagon’s cloud computing requirements.

All four recipient organizations have recently expanded their cloud services work with the Department of Defense.

In August, the AWS Wickr program was made available on the department’s Cloud One .

Earlier this year, numerous Oracle cloud services were granted Impact Level 5 provisional authorizations by the department to expand its line of offerings for defense and intelligence customers , while Microsoft received the Impact Level 6 provisional authorization for additional cloud services within its Azure Government Secret platform.

Google also received authorization for cloud services, earning an Impact Level 4 authorization for Google Workspace in July.