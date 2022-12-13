13 Teams Selected to Build Grid Optimization Technologies in ARPA-E Challenge

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy has selected 13 teams to compete in the third challenge of the Grid Optimization Competition that aims to develop software management technologies designed to solve problems related to the electric power grid.

ARPA-E said Thursday the GO Competition Challenge 3 will expand the real-world problem covered in the first two challenges by including time series data for weather, unit commitment constraints, intermittent generation and consumption.

Challenge 3 will involve new models for emerging technologies, such as distributed energy resources, storage, consumer participation and renewables, and new temporal constraints and considerations. Participating teams hail from 11 different states.

Scheduled to kick off in early 2023, the competition offers up to $750,000 in cash prizes.

Jennifer Gerbi, acting director and deputy director for technology at ARPA-E, said that technologies developed through the competition will “help the U.S. ensure grid flexibility, reliability, and resiliency, as well as incorporate the new clean energy technologies that create the grid of the future.”