White House Unveils Nature-Based Solutions Roadmap to Address Climate Concerns

The Biden administration has released a roadmap outlining a set of strategic recommendations on developing nature-based policies to address climate change and advance progress toward climate targets.

The Nature-Based Solutions Roadmap recommends that federal agencies update existing policies and guidance, allocate funding for domestic and international climate projects, expand educational and workforce training and advance climate research and innovation, the White House said Tuesday.

John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for clean energy innovation and implementation and chair of the National Climate Task Force, unveiled the roadmap during the ongoing 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The administration also announced that it is establishing a technical working group to help federal agencies develop cost-effective nature-based policies and has allocated $25 billion in infrastructure and climate funding.