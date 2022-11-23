USAID Announces $4.5B Additional Support to Ukraine; Treasury’s Janet Yellen Quoted

The U.S. government will distribute $4.5 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine to help the latter deal with economic, political and social pressures driven by Russian invasion.

The U.S. Agency for International Development said Tuesday it will coordinate with the departments of the Treasury and State to disburse the funds to Ukraine in two tranches before the end of 2022.

According to USAID, the additional funding will bring the U.S. government’s total direct budgetary support to Ukraine to $13 billion.

“These funds will begin disbursing in the coming weeks and help the Government of Ukraine defend against Russia’s illegal war by bolstering economic stability and supporting core government services, including wages for hospital workers, government employees, and teachers as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“In addition to providing economic support, the Treasury Department and U.S. government will continue to use all of our tools, including our historic sanctions coalition, to weaken Putin’s war machine,” Yellen added.