Space Systems Command Selects 7 Finalists in ‘Fight Tonight’ Competition

Space Systems Command has selected seven innovation teams to compete in the final round of its inaugural Fight Tonight competition, which aims to develop new approaches to building more resilient space systems by 2026.

SSC said Monday that up to $8 million in funding will be awarded to the winning teams to bring their ideas to completion over a period of one to four years.

Out of the more than 80 innovation ideas submitted by SSC personnel, 21 were selected to be presented to a panel of judges led by Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, commander of SSC, and U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, special assistant to the vice chief of space operations.

Each proposal was evaluated based on its feasibility, innovativeness, impact on warfighters and impact on the 2026 fight.

“China and Russia are proving their capabilities and intentions to disrupt our satellites in space and our way of life on earth. The time to act is now. That’s the mindset and driver behind this competition: What would we need if we had to Fight Tonight,” asserted Capt. Darrell Dancy, an acquisitions program manager and lead action officer of Fight Tonight.

SSC will announce the winning ideas at the 2nd Annual Space Force Ball on Nov. 18.