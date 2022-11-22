SPA Initiates Leadership Reorganization Under New CEO; Rich Sawchak Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis has announced the reorganization of its leadership team to attain newly appointed CEO Rich Sawchak’s vision.

John Quigley , the company’s chief operating officer, will remain corporate secretary and lead additional areas while Terry Benedict will now serve as president of SPA, the Alexandria, Virginia-based organization announced on Monday.

“I am thrilled for John and Terry to undertake these critical positions on our executive team. Their tremendous leadership and experience will be instrumental as SPA continues to grow and serve an expanding list of clients while remaining laser-focused on the government defense, security, and advanced technology services sector,” said Sawchak.

Quigley’s expanded responsibilities include leading the company’s acquisitions, integrations and business operations processes.

As a SPA leader for over two decades, Quigley has propelled the company forward across all of its operations. During his time with the company, he spearheaded five significant acquisitions, established and grew its Australian business and directed an operating division that supervises a portfolio of analytic capabilities aiding national security clients with requirements, investments, strategy and other decisions.

His career has spanned over 40 years and began in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a submarine officer.

Meanwhile, Benedict will transition to the president role, where he will oversee all SPA programs and technology differentiation to deliver high quality offerings to the company’s clients.

The latter executive joined SPA in April and has since presided over the enterprise’s naval, nuclear and critical infrastructure sector as executive vice president.

Prior to joining SPA, Benedict held leadership positions in numerous companies and in the Navy, where he served as technical director for strategic systems programs and more recently as program executive officer for integrated warfare systems.

He is currently a member of X-Bow Systems’ Strategic Advisory Board and Draper’s Board of Directors. Benedict also guides mid-grade Naval Officers as a mentor and senior adviser for Severn Leadership Group.