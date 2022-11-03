Rep. Michael McCaul Requires Information on BIS’ Semiconductor Export Rules

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, has requested the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security to provide information on its recently issued export controls on certain advanced computing semiconductor equipment.

McCaul, a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the licensing data will enable Congress to assess how BIS is implementing the controls and determine the effectiveness of the rule enforcement in preventing China from misappropriating U.S. critical technology.

“By receiving this information, we can assess whether the spirit of these rules is being implemented effectively or undermined by an overly lax licensing process,” McCaul said.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, McCaul said the rules “appear aimed at addressing long-standing gaps in U.S. export controls” that Chinese entities have been exploiting to obtain U.S.-made technology to build out China’s high-performance computing sector.

McCaul has given BIS until Nov. 15 to submit the requested information.