Peraton Receives Multiple Recognitions for Veteran Employment

Peraton has been recognized by numerous organizations as a top employer of military veterans.

The Reston, Virginia-based organization, which aims to honor those who serve by being a choice employer for the military community , announced on Monday that it has received four recognitions.

Mara Motherway, senior vice president of government and customer relations, commented on the company’s respect for those who have served.

“At Peraton, we understand the value of our veterans, their mission mindset, their expertise, and their commitment to serving a cause greater than themselves. Unleashing their impact as industry experts supporting our government customers requires us to ensure the same sense of community and fellowship that existed in service is available to them.” she said.

For the second year in a row, Peraton has received the U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Gold Medallion . The medallion program, which was created under the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing Veterans Act, is the sole federal award honoring organizations that “demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans,” as described by the DOL.

Peraton was also recognized by VIQTORY as a 2022-2023 Military Friendly Employer for the second year in a row. Selections for this list were made in accordance with VIQTORY’s standards, which measure an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating long-lasting and meaningful benefits for the military community.

Additionally, the enterprise earned a spot on Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers list for its third year in a row. The list is the most involved ranking regarding employers that recruit, retain and support both current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

Peraton also ranked on Military.com’s Top 25 Veteran Employers list, which awarded companies with workforces made up of 10 percent to 47 percent veterans.

Laila Salguero , Peraton’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, expressed Peraton’s gratitude for these honors.

“Receiving this recognition signifies how deeply Peraton’s commitment to veterans is embodied in the culture,” she emphasized.

Last year, the organization established the VALOR ERG, which is dedicated to promoting the development of a diverse and inclusive veteran workforce. Motherway, who is a retired naval officer, serves as VALOR’s executive sponsor.

More recently, Peraton joined forces with the America’s Warrior Partnership, which connects veteran employees to resources, provides education on benefits and opportunities and advocates on behalf of veterans to ensure they receive these benefits, to offer Corporate Veteran Initiative to employees.