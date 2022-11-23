Peraton Attains AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status; Rebecca McHale Quoted

Peraton has attained Premier Tier Service Partner status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network.

The title is given to organizations who hold multiple partner program validations and have a strong track record of delivering technical expertise to a large number of customers, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Monday.

“Achieving APN Premier Tier Services Partner status is a testament to our dedication, commitment, and investment to successfully guide our customers across the digital transformation continuum,” said Peraton CIO Rebecca McHale .

Peraton specializes in numerous AWS competencies and service areas. The company’s Cloud Migration competency aids in the improvement of application infrastructure security and modernization and reducing costs.

The AWS DevSecOps competency enables Peraton to offer a wide range of services and capabilities for integrating infrastructure management, code deployment, software automation and performance monitoring while maintaining security.

Peraton is also able to boost efficiency and reduce costs for clients spanning the federal government, states and local markets with its AWS competency.

AWS service areas of expertise include application services, which enable Peraton to deliver technology offerings to support digital reform across organizations, and managed services, which center around operating within the cloud and providing applications and data to cater to each client’s mission requirements.

Peraton has a strong relationship with AWS as a Partner Network Member. The enterprise holds over 700 AWS certifications and is an AWS Managed Service Provider and AWS Solution Provider.

“Less than two percent of Amazon partners within the network of 100 thousand organizations from more than 150 countries receive premier tier status,” emphasized Chris Valentino , Peraton’s chief strategy officer.

Within the partnership, Peraton has worked across defense, intelligence, health care and civilian markets in delivering AWS services in GovCloud, Commercial Cloud Services and commercial areas, which provides its customers with AWS Cloud perks when updating applications and infrastructure.