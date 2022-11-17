OMB Asks Congress for $38B More in Funds for Ukraine Assistance

The Office of Management and Budget is calling on Congress to provide Ukraine with $38 billion in additional funding to help the European country defend itself against Russian invasion.

“We are urging the Congress to provide additional appropriations to ensure Ukraine has the funding, weapons and support it needs to defend itself and that vulnerable people continue to receive lifesaving aid,” OMB Director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Tuesday.

Defense News reported the White House is requesting $38 billion in additional funds for Ukraine.

The request for Ukraine aid includes $21.7 billion in security assistance; $14.5 billion for direct financial support to the government of Ukraine and humanitarian support; and $900 million in funds for the Department of Health and Human Services to provide health care assistance to Ukrainian parolees.

Through the letter, Young presented the president’s fiscal year 2023 emergency supplementary funding request, which also seeks additional funds for disaster response and COVID-19 relief efforts.

The White House is urging Congress to address those three critical funding requirements as lawmakers work to reach a bipartisan agreement to fund government operations for the rest of FY 2023 before a stopgap measure expires on Dec. 16.