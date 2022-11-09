National Renewable Energy Lab Develops Grid Intrusion Visualization Tool

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has developed a cybersecurity platform that works to locate and visualize hidden anomalies in power grids connected to operational technology networks.

NREL said Monday the intrusion visualization tool is intended to protect distributed energy resources such as solar, wind and battery against attacks specific to IT and supervisory control and data acquisition.

The lab collaborated with power management company Eaton and secured funds from the Department of Energy’s Technology Commercialization Fund to create the system.

Dubbed as IViz-OT, the technology is designed specifically for OT-based networks rather than IT-based applications.

The tool provides system operators and owners with real-time situational awareness using grid and network data gathered through analytical approaches.

NREL added that the tool features a customized application programming interface and forecast alerts.

IViz-OT can also be used in various vendor devices and is ready for deployment and licensing, the lab said.