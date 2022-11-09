NGA Requests Info on GEOINT Reporting Integration Management Requirement

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Orchestration Services Project Office has begun seeking information on a new program that aims to develop a modernized GEOINT analytic environment.

A notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov states that the OrcSrvcs Project Office is looking for industry partners capable of delivering services to support incremental deployments of new business analytics, GEOINT reporting and workflow orchestration capabilities.

The purpose of the GEOINT reporting integration management requirement is to streamline the discovery, analysis and reporting of imagery intelligence in support of national security missions.

The government intends to award a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the GRIM project.

Interested parties have until Dec. 2 to respond to the RFI.