NAVSEA Seeks Out Potential Services to Upgrade USS Zumwald

The Naval Sea Systems Command has released a sources sought announcement regarding a new program that aims to upgrade various components and systems of Zumwalt-class destroyers.

To enhance the supportability and interoperability of the Zumwalt Class destroyers, the command is currently conducting market research to assess opportunities to achieve this goal, according to a SAM.gov notice issued last week.

The new Zumwalt Enterprise Upgrade Solution concept strives support these improvements through the replacement of Zumwalt-specific components and systems with analogous systems typically used with other Navy surface combatants.

As stated on the announcement, the command is seeking industry input to determine potential sources for software development, technical leadership and facilities and manpower to support this combat system equipment integration.

NAVSEA said the ZEUS program seeks to replace Zumwalt’s AN/SPY-3 radar with the AN/SPY-6(v)3 air and missile defense radar.

Items being considered in the upgrade include the destroyers’ common displays, internal electronics, combat system computer program, the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program and the SQQ-89 undersea warfare combat system.

Responses to the RFI are due Dec. 16.

The notice follows the deployment of the USS Zumwalt, the lead ship of the Zumwalt class, for a three-month underway in the Western Pacific. Services sought out are intended to be utilized during the ship’s maintenance availability in late 2023, according to a report from USNI News.

During this period, HII‘s Ingalls Shipbuilding division will also outfit USS Zumwalt with hypersonic missiles at its shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, the report stated.