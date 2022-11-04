Mitre, MassChallenge Partner to Launch Social Innovation Mentorship Program; Stephanie Turner Quoted

Mitre has partnered with MassChallenge, a Boston, Massachusetts-headquartered startup accelerator, to develop a new mentorship program to help remove systemic barriers that hinder underrepresented founders from accessing resources for growth.

The program will run from January through March 2023 and will be open to underrepresented founders who operate start-ups that focus on advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity or digital health, Mitre said Thursday.

Ten participants will be selected to receive mentorship from subject matter experts to expand their knowledge of the government market, get access to key resources and connect with potential investors and end users.

“Through this program, we aim to elevate the next generation of innovators through mentorship and access to resources by lowering barriers of entry for underrepresented entrepreneurs,” said Stephanie Turner, vice president of diversity, inclusion and social innovation at Mitre.

Interested parties have until Nov. 18 to submit applications for the new mentorship program.