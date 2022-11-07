Maximus Wins D.C. Department of Human Services Contract; Lisa Simmons Quoted

Maximus has been granted a contract by the Washington, D.C. Department of Human Services to improve the D.C. Family Rehousing and Stabilization Program, which aims to aid families who have endured homelessness in creating long-term housing plans.

Under the $10 million agreement, Maximus will support reforms within the program, including minimizing barriers between departments through an alignment and integration of services, the Tysons, Virginia-based company announced on Monday.

“This is a vitally important program for thousands of Washington, D.C. residents that provides resources and support for the families that need it the most. Our work with the District of Columbia Family Rehousing and Stabilization Program aligns perfectly with our values as a company, which is driven by a dedication to move people forward,” said Lisa Simmons, vice president of workforce services at Maximus.

As tasked by the order, Maximus will work with its partners to support families by directing them toward 2Gen services, which include mental health and financial literacy resources, postsecondary and vocational programs, early childhood education and social capital procurement to help them achieve their housing objectives.

Maximus is also slated to guide families to job placement and employment programs so they are able to build their income as their stabilization plans progress through the pursuit of affordable housing and connection with long-term housing support networks.

Simmons praised the Washington, D.C. government for its work to help homeless families and improve the program to ensure greater, long-lasting impacts.

“At Maximus, we are driven to help governments better meet the needs of their constituents, and these efforts to help homeless families are critical,” she said.

The program is currently being used to provide families in permanent housing with quick stabilization through tailored, time-limited assistance from the district.