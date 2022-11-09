Business Leader Maury Bradsher Appointed to MITRE’s Board of Trustees; Jason Providakes Quoted

Maury Bradsher, chairman and CEO of investment and holdings firm District Equity, has been selected to serve on MITRE’s Board of Trustees.

The executive brings decades of expertise surrounding systems engineering, finance and business within federal markets to the board, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, emphasized Bradsher’s experience and commented on how it aligns with the organization’s mission.

“Maury’s expertise in technology and the federal contracting community complements MITRE’s role as a bridge between industry and government,” Providakes remarked.

In his current role at District Equity, Bradsher oversees the organization’s portfolio which spans the industries of defense, healthcare and cybersecurity. Alongside this position, the leader works with Star Mountain Capital, an asset management firm, as a Senior Advisor.

Prior to joining the two organizations, Bradsher served as a lead investor and director at ASSETT, where he advised on corporate strategy and board operations. He also founded Azimuth Business Solutions, an engineering and software development-focused company dedicated to providing enterprise-level IT services to federal agencies, including the State Department and Department of Agriculture.

The leader’s expansive involvement in the industry includes additional board positions, serving as a trustee for the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress and as a board member for LLYC.

MITRE Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Rogers discussed his excitement in welcoming Bradsher to the board.

“His expertise will help ensure the MITRE team continues to solve the nation’s hardest security, safety, and technology challenges,” the chairman stated.

In addition to his industry expertise, Bradsher holds a passion for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice missions with a particular interest in affordable housing and increasing capital access for minorities.

The executive also lectures on mergers and acquisitions and business valuation with the ASPEN Institute and the Turnaround Management Association. Additional topics he covers include finance, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.