Kathleen Henry Joins MITRE as VP of Corporate Finance, Accounting and Treasury; Wilson Wang Quoted

Kathleen Henry has been appointed vice president of corporate finance, accounting and treasury at MITRE , where she will manage a $2.2 billion budget.

In this role, Henry will be responsible for MITRE’s company-wide financial planning and budgeting, treasury, financial operations and accounting , the McLean, Virginia-based organization announced on Tuesday.

“I am pleased to welcome Katie to MITRE and know that her skills and vision will be integral to advancing MITRE’s Good Growth strategy while also driving change and transformation,” said Wilson Wang , the organization’s senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Prior to joining MITRE, Henry spent 18 years at Booz Allen Hamilton. In her most recent position as vice president of finance, she oversaw everyday financial operations including strategic planning and forecasting, operational and management reporting and modeling and analysis for the enterprise’s national security portfolio while leading a team of 80 people.

Before assuming her previous role, Henry was the firm’s financial planning head, during which time she managed an $8 billion budget and led its finance transformation program, heading up a complete overhaul of the cost management approach.

While at Booz Allen, the executive created a dynamic infrastructure to organize the company’s cost structure, support processes and enable technologies to adapt to the expansion of Booz Allen’s business areas. Henry additionally led strategic initiatives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also served as an advisor to senior management on numerous business issues and played an important role in many firm-wide task forces erecting standards for budgeting, reporting and profit loss calculations.

Additionally, Henry was a key developer in the creation of an internal financial management training program for Booz Allen’s finance department.

In 2017, she created and implemented a 26-week junior staff training program for the organization, which now has over 200 employee graduates.

“Katie will bring new insights and innovation to achieve our corporate and financial goals and enhance collaboration across MITRE’s diverse sponsor engagements and project teams,” Wang predicted of Henry’s contributions to MITRE.