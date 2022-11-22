Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Demos Ballistic Missile Exercise

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force tested two sea-based variants of its standard missile 3 interceptors by executing two live-fire exercises in Hawaii known as the Japan Flight Test Mission-07, which is in partnership with the U.S. Navy.

Shown on the first exercise was the SM 3 Block IIA intercepting a medium-range ballistic missile T4-E target, while the second live fire exercise demonstrated the SM 3 Block IB and SM 2 Block IIIB missiles intercepting a short-range ballistic missile target, as well as an anti-warfare aerial target BQM-177, Missile Defense Agency said Monday.

The firings were carried out by two Maya-class destroyers: JS Maya and JS Haguro, respectively.

Both types of interceptors were made by Raytheon Technologies unit Raytheon Missiles & Defense, the company reported in a separate release on Monday.

MDA Director and Vice Admiral Jon Hill commented, “The success of this joint test marks a critical milestone in demonstrating, for the first time, a live fire of an SM-3 Blk IIA from a Japanese ship.”