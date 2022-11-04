Isaac Porche Named Mission Area Executive at Johns Hopkins APL

Isaac Porche, a more than three-decade research and engineering industry veteran, has been appointed to serve as mission area executive for national security analysis at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, effective Nov. 21.

In this role, Porche will be responsible for guiding experts in developing emerging technologies and capabilities designed for national security applications, Johns Hopkins APL said Thursday.

Porche most recently served as deputy director of the Applied Research Lab at the Pennsylvania State University and head of the Communications, Information and Navigation Office.

His industry career included roles such as research scientist and chief engineer at General Dynamics’ missions systems business division and senior scientist and program director at RAND Corporation.

Porche began his career at General Motors Electric Vehicles as an engineer in 1992.

“Isaac brings a wealth of valuable experience and leadership ability, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with him on a vision for the future of the National Security Analysis Mission Area,” said Matt Schaffer, head of APL’s National Security Analysis Department.