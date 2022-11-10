Interior Department Seeks Proposals for $1B Cloud Hosting Solutions III Contract

The Department of the Interior has initiated bid-seeking for a potential 11-year, $1 billion single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-delivery contract covering data consolidation and cloud migration services.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov states that the Cloud Hosting Solutions III contract will help DOI transition to a single virtual private center that will support requirements for cloud and managed services.

The CHS III contract will support the implementation and maintenance of a virtual private cloud, enforce policies within the VPC environment and provide various managed services optimized to operate in the single hybrid cloud environment.

The selected enterprise cloud services broker will manage a “portfolio of cloud computing, storage and application services across multiple vendor offerings,” the final request for proposals document states.

The IDIQ has a five-year base period of performance and three two-year option periods.

Responses are due Dec. 19.