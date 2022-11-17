Sentar Licensed to Employ Idaho National Lab’s Methodology for Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

Sentar has secured the license to use Idaho National Laboratory’s consequence-driven cyber-informed engineering process to enhance its cybersecurity services to government clients.

The partnership with INL allows Sentar to expand its real-time operational technology monitoring capabilities, the Huntsville, Alabama-based information technology services company said Tuesday.

As the first Department of Defense contractor to gain rights to the patented CCE methodology, Sentar intends to use the process to advance its cyber terrain mapping and other services to protect critical U.S. infrastructure.

CCE is considered as the initial phase of MissionValor, a threat intelligence and pattern analytics project created by the Department of Defense under the Small Business Innovation Research program.

“[The CCE process] provides a starting point for the identification of mission-essential tasks and maps critical operational technology capabilities to assets and networks to mitigate high-consequence events,” Sentar Vice President Vincent Mihalik commented.