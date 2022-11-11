GSA, Partners to Test Solar Tracking, Off-Grid Mobile Charging Tech

The General Services Administration’s Center for Emerging Building Technology is piloting two programs at the Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis to test solar tracking technology and off-grid mobile charging technologies.

GSA said Thursday it is collaborating with the Sandia National Laboratories to pilot a renewable, transportable electric vehicle charging station from BEAM Global and a single-axis solar tracker from Rocking Solar for the Applied Innovation Learning Laboratory program.

BEAM Global’s charging infrastructure combines solar, battery storage and emergency power and can be operated on and off-grid while Rocking Solar’s solar energy system is designed to produce energy for both commercial and industrial buildings.

The AILL pilot programs have reportedly been assembled to support the administration’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and transitioning to an all-electric federal fleet by 2035.

“Providing the space for practical testing of sustainable technologies is vital to accelerating the transition to an all-electric fleet and building a cleaner, healthier future for the country,” Nina Albert, commissioner of the public buildings service at GSA.