GSA Creates Technology Law Unit as Part of Service Modernization Initiatives

The General Services Administration has established a technology law division that will provide legal support to the agency’s tech-focused components.

GSA said Thursday the new unit within the Office of the General Counsel is part of its initiatives to streamline, modernize and digitize customer services.

The division is looking to fill various roles including associate general counsel for technology law and assistant general counsel.

“The associate general counsel for technology law will work closely with the most senior leaders across the agency to provide advice and counsel in a developing, but critically important area of public law,” GSA General Counsel Arpit Garg explained. “And the assistant general counsel will provide direct support to our technology-focused components—a great opportunity for a more junior attorney to join our growing team.”

The positions are posted on USAJobs and are open until Dec. 9.