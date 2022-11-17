/

Global Military Products to Stand Up Explosive Compound Under Navy OTA

Global Military Products, a Florida-based veteran-owned small business, has inked an other transaction agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division to develop a prototype production facility for an explosive substance called triaminotrinitrobenzene.

The TATB pilot facility is targeted to enhance the strategic systems of the National Nuclear Security Administration and Defense Department in support of the Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies program, NSWC IHD said Wednesday.

Ashley Johnson, technical director at NSWC IHD, explained that the OTA “allows for facility upgrades to ensure critical energetics are delivered to the warfighter and other customers.”

Two facilities are expected to undergo renovation to serve as TATB and TATB-based plastic bonded explosives production sites. The effort is scheduled to run for four years.

