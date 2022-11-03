ECS Secures $430M AESS Recompete by Army Cyber Command; President John Heneghan Quoted

ECS announced on Thursday that the company has secured a potential five-year, $430 million recompete contract from the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) to support the next generation of the Army Endpoint Security Solution (AESS) platform.

“AESS 2.0 will not only improve the security of Army networks, but also enhance the Army’s threat intelligence capabilities by enabling the solution to integrate with the Army’s big data platform, GABRIEL NIMBUS, as well as other Department of Defense (DoD) data platforms,” John Heneghan , president of ECS and a 2022 Wash100 Award .

ECS will expand the system’s endpoint detection and response capabilities and create a unified asset management system providing increased visibility and management of all network devices managing the Comply to Connect (C2C) systems.

AESS protects up to 800K endpoints across the Army unclassified and classified networks. AESS 2.0 will provide the Army unified visibility and reporting across the enterprise networks to better optimize compliance, threat detection, investigation, and response.

John Heneghan emphasized how ECS has provided ARCYBER with industry-leading managed IT and cybersecurity services for the last six years. Meanwhile, ECS DoD Cybersecurity Vice President Mark Maglin discussed how the company’s open architecture allows for continuous innovation and integration in collaboration and partnership with ARCYBER and NETCOM.

“Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, and with AESS 2.0, ECS is collaborating with ARCYBER and the Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) to deliver a zero-trust solution to help the Army defend its unified networks against these emerging threats,” said Maglin.

As the AESS managed services provider (MSP), ECS provides the Army with traditional and advanced protections (such as data loss prevention, extended detection and response, and machine learning), threat prevention, web control, firewall, and adaptive threat protection.

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering.

The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies.