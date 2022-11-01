Doug O’Donnell Named Acting IRS Commissioner

Doug O’Donnell, the deputy commissioner for services and enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service, has been appointed to serve as acting head of the agency.

Charles Rettig, the outgoing IRS commissioner, said in a statement published Friday that O’Donnell will temporarily take the helm at the agency until the Senate confirms a permanent commissioner.

Rettig has been leading the revenue service since 2018 and will formally end his term on Nov. 12.

He said that O’Donnell will collaborate with Jeff Tribiano, deputy commissioner for operations, and other senior officials “to continue work on the Inflation Reduction Act provisions, including efforts related to IRS transformation, implementation of green provisions and other new tax law.”

In a separate statement, Janet Yellen, secretary of the Department of the Treasury, said O’Donnell will guide IRS’ work as it embarks on a transformative period of modernization.

O’Donnell has held various positions of increasing responsibility during his nearly four-decade career at the IRS, including as commissioner of the IRS Large Business and International Division.