DOE Requests Info on Approaches to Accelerating Emerging Technology Innovations

The Department of Energy’s Office of Science is seeking industry input on a new program aimed at developing fresh approaches to accelerating innovations in artificial intelligence, autonomy, advanced manufacturing and other emerging technologies in support of clean energy development.

A notice posted Tuesday on the Federal Register states that DOE wants to form trans-disciplinary teams of scientists and engineers from national laboratories, the industry and academia to help transform early-stage research into deployable technologies in the marketplace.

The research initiative will focus on key areas of interest to DOE including AI, advanced nuclear technologies, advanced manufacturing, data storage and cybersecurity and quantum information science.

DOE aims to bridge the gap between the technology research and commercialization phases to progress ideas into an innovation continuum.

“Bridging these gaps requires a holistic, ‘end to end’ approach that closely integrates basic scientific and engineering research across multiple disciplines with applied and industrial activities to ensure that innovations reach the marketplace,” the request for information notice states.

Responses are due Dec. 23.