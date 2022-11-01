DOD Seeks Commercial Energy Storage Tech Options

The Department of Defense is eyeing commercial hardware and software platforms that can work with military-grade mobile generators to store energy and power microgrids in remote locations.

The Defense Innovation Unit described the requirement in a Commercial Solutions Opening notice as DOD aims to boost the performance of medium mobile power equipment operated with an advanced digital control system.

DIU is looking for vendors to develop a tool that has embedded microgrid control and employs open architecture for continuous battery cell and microgrid controller upgrades.

The device should have a storage capacity of 30 to 60 kilowatts, compatible with DOD’s 30 kW and 60 kW AMMPS generator sets equipped with ADCS, the agency noted.

Aside from design and build, offerors may also be required to provide preventive and corrective maintenance.

Proposers can fill out a submission form on the DIU website and send their responses until Nov 14. Army Contracting Command – New Jersey will act as the contracting activity for the CSO.