DHS to Hold Vendor Outreach Event for SBIR 23.1 Presolicitation

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization and the DHS Small Business Innovation Research program will hold a virtual event on Nov. 29 and 30 to discuss the forthcoming SBIR 23.1 pre-solicitation with the industry.

The inaugural SBIR Pre-Solicitation One-on-One Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event will enable small businesses focused on research and development to meet with subject matter experts to learn about the pre-solicitation notification, DHS said Monday.

Each small business will have 12 minutes to ask specific questions related to the SBIR topic area requirements.

The SBIR 23.1 program will focus on seven topic areas: accurate and real-time hardware-assisted detection of cyber attacks; air cargo manifest analysis to aid screeners; first responder credentialing; machine learning-based integration of alarm resolution sensors; mission-critical services server-to-server communication, voice communications, 3GPP standards; reduced order modeling of critical infrastructure protect surfaces; theoretical classification methodologies to enable detection with predicted signatures.

SBIR 23.1 Phase I is anticipated to have an estimated 21 awardees. Phase I contracts will be awarded as firm-fixed-price while Phase II contracts will be cost-plus-fixed-fee, according to a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

DHS also set a webinar on Dec. 13 to discuss the upcoming SBIR 23.1 solicitation.