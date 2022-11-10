Deloitte Report: US Government Can Help Drive Faster AI Innovation

The U.S. government should address high computing costs, low quality of data, skilled workforce shortage and obstacles in federal contracting to accelerate artificial intelligence innovation, according to a Deloitte report published Wednesday on The Wall Street Journal.

Deloitte Principal Tasha Austin and senior data science consultant Kevin Lubin wrote in their joint article that the government should incentivize large companies to share their computing infrastructure with emerging tech providers in order to reduce processing time in securing certifications, such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

They said that startups can also speed up commercialization if they prioritize application development over seeking FedRAMP authorization.

Austin and Lubin highlighted the importance of overseas talent in meeting the demand for AI-skilled workers in the U.S. Federal agencies can conduct rigorous student visa application screenings as a security measure.

Their report noted AI innovation can thrive through a consortium similar to the European Union Partnership on AI, Data and Robotics to attract investments while encouraging collaboration between the industry and academia.