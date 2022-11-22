Deep Water Point Finalizes Agreement to Acquire Wolf Den Associates; Kevin Robbins Quoted

Federal management consulting and advisory firm Deep Water Point and its investment partner, Renovus Capital Partners , have finalized an agreement to acquire Wolf Den Associates .

The deal will combine Wolf Den Associates’ specialization in full lifecycle growth with Deep Water Point’s expertise in market opportunities and go-to-market strategy to serve their clients, the two companies announced on Monday.

“This was the deal we always wanted – a clear way to better serve our customers by pairing Deep Water Point’s extensive network of government and industry SMEs and expertise working ‘left of the RFP’ with Wolf Den’s depth of practitioner experience in capture and proposal, strategy and management consulting, and transaction advisory services,” Kevin Robbins , co-founder of Wolf Den Associates and a Wash100 Award winner, told ExecutiveGov.

Both organizations hold backgrounds in federal contracting operations. Honoring its mission to aid businesses in supporting the public sector, Deep Water Point has worked alongside the federal civilian, defense and intelligence communities. Wolf Den has provided capture and proposal, strategy, management consulting and transaction services to numerous clients in the federal realm.

“By combining the immense expertise of the Deep Water Point and Wolf Den teams, we will bring unmatched experience to clients and seamlessly support their accelerated growth in the federal market,” said Deep Water Point Founder and CEO Howard Seeger.

Renovus Capital Partners invested in Deep Water Point in January of this year to support the company’s expansion in the areas of service additions, talent recruitment and strategic acquisitions .

Deep Water Point also began an additional partnership with Winning Strategies Washington in 2021, which aims to support the enterprise in informing its clients about Capitol Hill events that could impact their business by leveraging Winning Strategies Washington’s government relations and grants procurement expertise .