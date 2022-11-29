/

David Wisniewski Appointed Deputy Director of NRO Cyber Security Office

1 min read

David Wisniewski, a former U.S. Space Force division chief, has joined the National Reconnaissance Office as its deputy director of the Cyber Security Office, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

In his new role, Wisniewski will oversee the development of an organization-wide cybersecurity strategy, plan enhancements to the agency’s cyber architecture and define future requirements.

The executive most recently served as division chief at the Space Warfighting and Analysis Center, where he helped develop an approach to creating resilient satellite navigation architectures.

Wisniewski previously held various roles focused on space and cyber programs during his more than 16-year career in the U.S. Air Force and was division chief of the future technologies division within the Space Security and Defense Program. The latter entity is a joint organization that manages space protection efforts across the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:
You might be interested in

The Ultimate Guide to Winning Government Contracts Let us show you how top executives are winning so you can replicate it