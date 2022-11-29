David Wisniewski Appointed Deputy Director of NRO Cyber Security Office

David Wisniewski, a former U.S. Space Force division chief, has joined the National Reconnaissance Office as its deputy director of the Cyber Security Office, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

In his new role, Wisniewski will oversee the development of an organization-wide cybersecurity strategy, plan enhancements to the agency’s cyber architecture and define future requirements.

The executive most recently served as division chief at the Space Warfighting and Analysis Center, where he helped develop an approach to creating resilient satellite navigation architectures.

Wisniewski previously held various roles focused on space and cyber programs during his more than 16-year career in the U.S. Air Force and was division chief of the future technologies division within the Space Security and Defense Program. The latter entity is a joint organization that manages space protection efforts across the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.