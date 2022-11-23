CISA Issues Updated Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework; David Mussington Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has updated its Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework that guides state, local, tribal and territorial officials in planning efforts to secure critical infrastructure from future threats.

The updated framework provides SLTT planners with access to a new data tool that identifies critical infrastructure, timely drought resilience information through the National Drought Resilience Partnership and revised resilience concepts to improve their understanding of infrastructure systems, CISA said on Tuesday.

“The updates to the IRPF will help planners better understand how to approach future threats and hazards so they can be prepared to meet and recover from an incident,” said David Mussington, executive assistant director for infrastructure security at CISA.

New guidance under the framework recommends that SLTT officials consider a diverse range of opinions and interests during the planning process. In this area, the IRPF suggests that planners conduct a stakeholder assessment in collaboration with a selected project champion to identify which organizations should be included.

The framework was first introduced in 2021 in an effort to assist state and local leaders in incorporating critical infrastructure resilience considerations into their decision-making and planning activities.