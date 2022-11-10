Biden Administration Plans Amendments to Presidential Policy on Critical Infrastructure Security & Resilience

President Joe Biden told Congress that his administration will initiate a process to review the existing presidential policy directive on the security and resilience of the country’s critical infrastructure.

In his note to selected congressional leaders, Biden said the policy is due for an update as U.S. infrastructure increasingly adopts digitalization and automation.

Since the enactment of the directive in 2013, security threats have evolved and become more sophisticated. Revisions would protect critical facilities from being compromised by U.S. adversaries, foster private-public partnerships, and tailor a more environmentally friendly approach to automation, Biden said.

The plan would involve the Sector Risk Management Agencies of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, guided by the National Security Council and the Office of the National Cyber Director.

The national effort essentially endorses the recommendations of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas submitted in November 2021.