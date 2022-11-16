Biden Admin, Industry Partners Conclude Nationwide Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint

The Biden administration has concluded a nationwide cybersecurity apprenticeship sprint that resulted in the hiring of more than 7,000 apprentices and the creation of new programs and cybersecurity-related positions by participating partners.

Program sponsors, including CompTIA and IBM, and federal agencies have added 120 cybersecurity-related jobs to pre-existing and new Registered Apprenticeship programs, the White House said Tuesday.

CompTIA has created 5 cybersecurity-focused occupations for a new career pathway program, dubbed CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech while IBM has expanded its existing Apprenticeship Program with the addition of 30 new roles in areas such as data science, design and cybersecurity.

Cisco has become a new national Registered Apprenticeship sponsor and will use its Networking Academy program to connect work-ready apprentices with public and private businesses looking to hire for key technology positions.

The 120-day apprenticeship sprint was initiated in July by the Biden administration and its collaborators with the aim of strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity workforce.