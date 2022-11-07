Air Force to Brief Vendors on Homeland Defense Over-the-Horizon Radar Requirement

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will host an industry day on Dec. 6 to discuss with industry representatives the service branch’s acquisition and deployment strategy for an over-the-horizon radar system.

A notice posted on SAM.gov states that the Air Force anticipates releasing a solicitation for its HLD OTHR procurement effort by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

U.S. Northern Command, North American Aerospace Defense Command and Air Combat Command could use the HLD OTHR in homeland defense missions, the Air Force said.

The service branch intends for the system to reach initial operational capability in fiscal 2027.

U.S. defense contractors and international entities that have the capacity to demonstrate production-ready OTHR systems ahead of the FY 2025 Military Construction program are encouraged to attend the event.