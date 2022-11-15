Air Force Extends Partnership with Virtualitics to Advance AI; Michael Amori Quoted

The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command has extended its existing three-year partnership with Virtualitics , an artificial intelligence and data exploration-focused organization.

Under the expanded partnership, Virtualitics will support the creation of a Center of Excellence and provide AI software for the AFGSC’s bomber and missile weapon systems , the Pasadena, California-based company announced on Tuesday.

“We’re extremely proud to grow our partnership with the United States Air Force to solve some of the world’s most complicated problems and support vital missions carried out across the globe,” commented Michael Amori , CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics.

Virtualitics’ AI technology is expected to enhance predictive maintenance, inventory management, supply chain optimization and manpower resource allocation to identify aircraft maintenance needs and align them with necessary resources and parts.

The software will also pair technicians with the correct job to quickly address critical routine maintenance issues to minimize unplanned downtime as key aircraft are kept airworthy.

In continuing the Air Force’s efforts to enhance Mission-Capable rates — or, the crucial figures that determine the health and preparedness of an aircraft fleet — Virtualitics’ AI platform will additionally work to aid the AFGSC in predicting aircraft failure and bolstering the MC rates.

With the company’s transparent AI techniques, the AFGSC will be able to understand its predictions in depth and execute more comprehensive analysis of raw data. The platform is expected to improve the decision-making process across all levels of the command.

Air Force Major General Jeff Taliaferro discussed the significance of working alongside Virtualitics in advancing the command’s AI capabilities.

“Virtualitics makes it possible for not only improved day-to-day decisions but even more importantly deployment decisions. Knowing in advance an aircraft will need a major repair before deployment will enable much better decisions that could save missions and millions of taxpayer dollars,” he said.