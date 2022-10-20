US-Ukraine Task Force to Oversee Post-Conflict Infrastructure Reconstruction Efforts; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The departments of Commerce and Transportation and the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine will develop a joint task force that will oversee Ukraine’s current and post-conflict infrastructure reconstruction efforts.

The U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force aims to facilitate cooperation between the public and private sectors to design and develop resilient and sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of Ukrainian communities, the Department of Commerce said Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the reconstruction of key infrastructure will play a key role in Ukraine’s prosperity and national security.

“The Department of Commerce is proud to help lead the U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force, which will facilitate the collaboration necessary to build a safe and resilient Ukraine,” Raimondo added.

The task force intends to hold its first meeting in the coming months to discuss joint infrastructure reconstruction efforts.