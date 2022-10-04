US, UK Governments Enforce New Data Access Agreement

A data access agreement that enables U.S. and U.K. law enforcement to request electronic information held by telecommunications companies from the other country’s jurisdictions has come into force.

The Access to Electronic Data for the Purpose of Countering Serious Crime agreement aims to facilitate more timely access to electronic data to support the detection, investigation and prosecution of serious crimes, including terrorism, the Department of Justice said Monday.

The data access agreement, authorized by the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act of 2018, sets out requirements, limitations and conditions when obtaining and using data from telecommunications providers.

Orders submitted by both parties must relate to a serious crime and must not target citizens and persons located in each other’s jurisdictions.

DOJ’s Office of International Affairs has been selected to oversee the implementation of the agreement in the U.S.