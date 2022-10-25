TSA to Host Surface Transportation Security Public Meeting

A Transportation Security Administration advisory panel will discuss focus areas for fiscal year 2023 and solicit public comments at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 17.

The Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee meeting will be open to the public via WebEx video conferencing platform and will take place in person for its members at the TSA headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a notice posted Monday in the Federal Register.

Part of the STSAC’s agenda is to highlight initiatives related to cybersecurity information sharing, risk and intelligence. The group will also look into insider threats and emergency management and resiliency.

Interested participants have until Nov. 14 to register via e-mail.