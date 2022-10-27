Pentagon to Establish New Office to Oversee JADC2 Integration Efforts

The Department of Defense has announced a new office responsible for aligning the efforts of the Navy, Army and Air Force to enable multidomain warfighting capabilities, DefenseNews reported Wednesday.

The acquisition, integration and interoperability office will operate under the Office of the Secretary of Defense and work to ensure that the services’ contributions to the Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative work across air, sea, land, space and cyber domains.

Chris O’Donnell, deputy assistant secretary of defense for platform and weapon portfolio management, said the office will look at how to fully integrate the multibillion-dollar effort across the department and work toward achieving “more jointness” among the services.

“I would never say the services are too siloed in their approach. The services are doing exactly what they need to support service needs,” O’Donnell said.

The Army supports the JADC2 effort through its Project Convergence networking and technology experiment, while the Air Force has the Advanced Battle Management System and the Navy has Project Overmatch.